Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $285,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 78.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

