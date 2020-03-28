Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

