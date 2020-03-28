Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,728,000 after acquiring an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,042,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 and sold 765,316 shares worth $6,495,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

