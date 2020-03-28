Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 741,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 330,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after buying an additional 2,786,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

