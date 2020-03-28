Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 94,300 Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Get Healthcare Merger alerts:

Healthcare Merger stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.