Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

