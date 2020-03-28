Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $54,199,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,842,000 after buying an additional 175,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

