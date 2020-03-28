Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Hawkins worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $354.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

HWKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

