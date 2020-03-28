Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

