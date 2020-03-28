Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
