Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

