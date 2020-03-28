Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Manitowoc worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.14. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

