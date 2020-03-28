Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

