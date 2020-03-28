Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of HC2 worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HC2 by 794.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 288,171 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HC2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in HC2 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCHC opened at $1.54 on Friday. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

HCHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

