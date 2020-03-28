Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Owens & Minor worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.