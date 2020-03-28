Gentex Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

GNTX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Gentex by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

