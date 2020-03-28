German American Bancorp., Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $26.35 on Thursday. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

