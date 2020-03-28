Gildan Activewear Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.