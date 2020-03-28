Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Set at C$1.25 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.25 target price on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. Gogold Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and a PE ratio of 176.67.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

