Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €36.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.22 ($43.28).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €33.34 ($38.77) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.14.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

