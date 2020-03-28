Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.62 ($12.35).

E.On stock opened at €9.17 ($10.66) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.51.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

