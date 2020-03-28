HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:FUL opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in HB Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HB Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

