HBT Financial Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for HBT Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $281.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

