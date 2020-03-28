HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

HHR stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

