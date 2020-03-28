Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.50 ($81.98) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.39 ($95.81).

HEN3 stock opened at €71.64 ($83.30) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.58.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

