HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMSY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised HMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

