Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Acquires 75,500 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.21 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $60,231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 344,876 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,188.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 355,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.