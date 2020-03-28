Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €375.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €375.00 ($436.05) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($424.42) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €256.50 ($298.26) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a fifty-two week high of €386.50 ($449.42). The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €308.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €292.49.

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.