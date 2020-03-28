Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

