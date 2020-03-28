Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.18 ($23.47).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

