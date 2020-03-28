Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.