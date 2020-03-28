Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Major Shareholder Sells $10,607,490.08 in Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. XBiotech Inc has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in XBiotech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XBIT shares. ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

