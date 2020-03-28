Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Intelsat worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Intelsat SA has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

I has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding I? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.