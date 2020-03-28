International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 209.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,790,633 shares of company stock valued at $209,767,077 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.