Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 1,257.6% from the February 27th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 189,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $6.77 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

