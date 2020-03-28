Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYU. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.