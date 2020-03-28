iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,996,000 after purchasing an additional 113,124 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,162 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 880,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $115.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

