Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 204,700 Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 793.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antares Pharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

ATRS opened at $2.09 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $364.23 million, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

