Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,092 Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after acquiring an additional 734,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 478,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

NYSE:EXP opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

