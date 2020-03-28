Jane Street Group LLC Buys 22,170 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group Inc has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

