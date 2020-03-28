Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

