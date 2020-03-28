Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.62 ($12.35).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.17 ($10.66) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

