Jefferies Financial Group Raises British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,800

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,070 ($53.54) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down previously from GBX 3,950 ($51.96)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,666.43 ($48.23).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,588 ($34.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,053.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,048.05. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.