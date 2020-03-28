Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.21 ($32.81).

Shares of JEN opened at €14.72 ($17.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.82. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €14.70 ($17.09) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.14.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

