Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.21 ($32.81).

Shares of JEN opened at €14.72 ($17.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.14. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €14.70 ($17.09) and a 52-week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm has a market cap of $842.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

