JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.21 ($29.31).

ETR G1A opened at €18.20 ($21.16) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.23 and a 200-day moving average of €26.76.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

