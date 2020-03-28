JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.17 ($29.27).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

