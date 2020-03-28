JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.64 ($105.40).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €79.48 ($92.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.80. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.