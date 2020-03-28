JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,231.11 ($42.50).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,758.50 ($23.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,395.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,832.60.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

