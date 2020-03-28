KeyCorp Comments on ArcelorMittal SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.60 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

MT stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

