KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after buying an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after buying an additional 464,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after buying an additional 109,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

